Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO)?

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) went down by -0.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.85. The company's stock price has collected 2.50% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE :TWO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TWO is at 1.72. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Two Harbors Investment Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.14, which is $0.82 above the current price. TWO currently public float of 271.13M and currently shorts hold a 3.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TWO was 3.79M shares.

TWO’s Market Performance

TWO stocks went up by 2.50% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.57% and a quarterly performance of 1.33%, while its annual performance rate touched -60.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.44% for Two Harbors Investment Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.92% for TWO stocks with a simple moving average of -29.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWO stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for TWO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TWO in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $6 based on the research report published on September 30th of the current year 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to TWO, setting the target price at $5.50 in the report published on July 28th of the current year.

TWO Trading at -0.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares surge +1.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWO rose by +2.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.22. In addition, Two Harbors Investment Corp. saw -63.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWO starting from GREENBERG WILLIAM ROSS, who sale 10,341 shares at the price of $15.20 back on Jan 30. After this action, GREENBERG WILLIAM ROSS now owns 187,296 shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp., valued at $157,155 using the latest closing price.

KOEPPEN MATTHEW, the Co-Chief Investment Officer of Two Harbors Investment Corp., sale 5,579 shares at $15.20 during a trade that took place back on Jan 30, which means that KOEPPEN MATTHEW is holding 169,462 shares at $84,781 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.10 for the present operating margin

+92.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Two Harbors Investment Corp. stands at +17.06. The total capital return value is set at 1.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.12. Equity return is now at value -56.80, with -6.00 for asset returns.

Based on Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO), the company’s capital structure generated 610.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.92. Total debt to assets is 84.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.07.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -531.73M with total debt to EBITDA at 29.20. When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.