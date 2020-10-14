Search
Home Trending
Trending

Concho Resources Inc. (CXO): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

by Ethane Eddington

Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) went up by 12.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $93.34. The company’s stock price has collected 1.75% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/23/20 that Concho Resources Inc. Schedules Third-Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call for Thursday, October 29, 2020

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE :CXO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CXO is at 1.85. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 30 analysts out of 37 who provided ratings for Concho Resources Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $73.19, which is $22.67 above the current price. CXO currently public float of 194.59M and currently shorts hold a 3.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CXO was 1.88M shares.

CXO’s Market Performance

CXO stocks went up by 1.75% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.09% and a quarterly performance of -15.20%, while its annual performance rate touched -32.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.11% for Concho Resources Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.25% for CXO stocks with a simple moving average of -14.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CXO

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CXO reach a price target of $64. The rating they have provided for CXO stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 21st, 2020.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to CXO, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on August 05th of the current year.

CXO Trading at 2.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CXO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.46%, as shares surge +0.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CXO rose by +10.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.96. In addition, Concho Resources Inc. saw -49.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CXO starting from Gobar Jacob, who sale 2,070 shares at the price of $50.58 back on Aug 14. After this action, Gobar Jacob now owns 8,662 shares of Concho Resources Inc., valued at $104,696 using the latest closing price.

BEAL STEVEN L, the Director of Concho Resources Inc., sale 19,500 shares at $61.66 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that BEAL STEVEN L is holding 50,336 shares at $1,202,284 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CXO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +19.84 for the present operating margin
  • +26.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Concho Resources Inc. stands at -15.37. The total capital return value is set at 4.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.16. Equity return is now at value -73.20, with -49.80 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Concho Resources Inc. (CXO), the company’s capital structure generated 22.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.32. Total debt to assets is 15.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.25.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 172.00M with total debt to EBITDA at 1.38. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Previous articleIs Americold Realty Trust (COLD) a Keeper?
Next articleIs There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Alphatec Holdings Inc.?

Related Articles

Hot Stocks

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) Just Got Our Attention

Nicola Day - 0
Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) went down by -1.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.37. The company’s stock price...
Companies

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Dollar General Corporation (DG)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) went down by -1.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $223.94. The company’s stock...
Business

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Catalent Inc. (CTLT)

Denise Gardner - 0
Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) went down by -2.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $96.38. The company’s stock price...

Latest Posts

Hot Stocks

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) Just Got Our Attention

Nicola Day - 0
Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) went down by -1.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.37. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Companies

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Dollar General Corporation (DG)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) went down by -1.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $223.94. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Catalent Inc. (CTLT)

Denise Gardner - 0
Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) went down by -2.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $96.38. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Trending

Wall Street Pummels DISH After Recent Earnings Report

Ethane Eddington - 0
DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) went down by -1.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.62. The company’s stock...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Kellogg Company (K)?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) went up by 0.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $72.88. The company’s stock price...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) Just Got Our Attention

Nicola Day - 0
Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) went down by -1.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.37. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Kellogg Company (K)?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) went up by 0.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $72.88. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Ethane Eddington - 0
Lowe's Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW) went down by -0.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $175.94. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Denise Gardner - 0
Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) went down by -2.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.59. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels CL After Recent Earnings Report

Nicola Day - 0
Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) went down by -0.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $80.96. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Business

Business

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Catalent Inc. (CTLT)

Denise Gardner - 0
Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) went down by -2.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $96.38. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Can Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Remain Competitive?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) went up by 3.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.99. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Why Albemarle Corporation (ALB)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Nicola Day - 0
Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) went down by -0.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $101.00. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

A Lesson to Learn: Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) went down by -1.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $135.32. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM), Here is What We Found

Denise Gardner - 0
CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) went down by -2.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.79. The company’s...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Dollar General Corporation (DG)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) went down by -1.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $223.94. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR), Here is What We Found

Nicola Day - 0
Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) went down by -0.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.96. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Is The Gap Inc. (GPS) a Keeper?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) went up by 1.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.34. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Why Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Ethane Eddington - 0
Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE:HOG) went down by -0.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.89. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Regions Financial Corporation (RF)?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) went down by -3.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.54. The company’s stock...
Read more

Quick Links