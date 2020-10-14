Buy or Sell R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) went up by 0.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.05. The company’s stock price has collected 2.32% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/29/20 that R1 Increases Footprint in Hospital-Based Physician Market with Addition of Prominent Emergency Physician Groups

Is It Worth Investing in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ :RCM) Right Now?

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 172.94 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RCM is at 0.75. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for R1 RCM Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.00, which is $0.61 above the current price. RCM currently public float of 109.16M and currently shorts hold a 3.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RCM was 1.55M shares.

RCM’s Market Performance

RCM stocks went up by 2.32% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.22% and a quarterly performance of 30.86%, while its annual performance rate touched 87.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.60% for R1 RCM Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.15% for RCM stocks with a simple moving average of 40.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCM stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for RCM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RCM in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $18 based on the research report published on August 05th of the current year 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RCM reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for RCM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 21st, 2020.

RCM Trading at 12.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares surge +3.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCM rose by +2.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.81. In addition, R1 RCM Inc. saw 35.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCM starting from Feiner Michael C., who sale 71,325 shares at the price of $15.53 back on Aug 10. After this action, Feiner Michael C. now owns 24,119 shares of R1 RCM Inc., valued at $1,107,677 using the latest closing price.

FLANAGAN JOSEPH GERARD, the President and CEO of R1 RCM Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $9.12 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that FLANAGAN JOSEPH GERARD is holding 1,064,522 shares at $45,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.69 for the present operating margin

+16.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for R1 RCM Inc. stands at +1.01. The total capital return value is set at 13.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.93. Equity return is now at value 57.60, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on R1 RCM Inc. (RCM), the company’s capital structure generated 185.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.99. Total debt to assets is 49.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,325.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.62.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 61.50M with total debt to EBITDA at 2.47. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.51 and the total asset turnover is 1.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.