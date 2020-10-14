Search
Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

by Nicola Day

Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) went down by -4.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.99. The company’s stock price has collected -23.31% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/06/20 that Aytu BioScience Announces Fiscal Q4 2020 Net Revenue of $14.9 Million, an Increase of 82% Sequentially, and 766% Year-Over-Year

Is It Worth Investing in Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ :AYTU) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AYTU is at 0.19. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Aytu BioScience Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.63. Today, the average trading volume of AYTU was 4.37M shares.

AYTU’s Market Performance

AYTU stocks went down by -23.31% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.29% and a quarterly performance of -22.73%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.26% for Aytu BioScience Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.44% for AYTU stocks with a simple moving average of -18.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AYTU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AYTU stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for AYTU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AYTU in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $3 based on the research report published on May 29th of the current year 2020.

AYTU Trading at -17.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AYTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.14%, as shares sank -13.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AYTU fell by -23.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2275. In addition, Aytu BioScience Inc. saw 4.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AYTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -73.23 for the present operating margin
  • +56.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aytu BioScience Inc. stands at -49.29. The total capital return value is set at -38.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.49. Equity return is now at value -27.20, with -13.10 for asset returns.

Based on Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU), the company’s capital structure generated 2.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.07. Total debt to assets is 1.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.65.

