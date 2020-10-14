Armstrong Flooring Inc. (AFI) Just Got Our Attention

Armstrong Flooring Inc. (NYSE:AFI) went up by 11.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.75. The company’s stock price has collected 12.20% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/12/20 that Armstrong Flooring Announces Date for Third Quarter 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Armstrong Flooring Inc. (NYSE :AFI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AFI is at 2.91. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Armstrong Flooring Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.00, which is -$1.23 below the current price. AFI currently public float of 20.94M and currently shorts hold a 0.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AFI was 224.07K shares.

AFI’s Market Performance

AFI stocks went up by 12.20% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.46% and a quarterly performance of 21.20%, while its annual performance rate touched -33.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.37% for Armstrong Flooring Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.11% for AFI stocks with a simple moving average of 37.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AFI stocks, with Nomura repeating the rating for AFI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AFI in the upcoming period, according to Nomura is $5 based on the research report published on May 14th of the current year 2020.

Gabelli & Co, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AFI reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for AFI stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on May 08th, 2019.

Gabelli & Co gave a rating of “Buy” to AFI, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on November 16th of the previous year.

AFI Trading at 14.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.34%, as shares surge +9.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFI rose by +12.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.86. In addition, Armstrong Flooring Inc. saw -0.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AFI starting from Flaharty Brent A, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $2.23 back on Mar 16. After this action, Flaharty Brent A now owns 50,699 shares of Armstrong Flooring Inc., valued at $5,575 using the latest closing price.

Vermette Michel, the President & CEO of Armstrong Flooring Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $2.89 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Vermette Michel is holding 190,477 shares at $28,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AFI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.87 for the present operating margin

+13.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Armstrong Flooring Inc. stands at -11.01. The total capital return value is set at -15.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.78. Equity return is now at value -28.10, with -14.60 for asset returns.

Based on Armstrong Flooring Inc. (AFI), the company’s capital structure generated 18.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.36. Total debt to assets is 9.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.39 and the total asset turnover is 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.