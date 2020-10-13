Search
Why DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) Is in Such attractive Condition

by Denise Gardner

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) went up by 3.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.19. The company’s stock price has collected -16.43% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 15 hours ago that Pretty Soon, You Can Invest in the Boston Red Sox

Is It Worth Investing in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ :DKNG) Right Now?

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 920.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for DraftKings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $58.37, which is $3.34 above the current price. DKNG currently public float of 278.56M and currently shorts hold a 6.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DKNG was 19.14M shares.

DKNG’s Market Performance

DKNG stocks went down by -16.43% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.05% and a quarterly performance of 67.47%, while its annual performance rate touched 416.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.14% for DraftKings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.59% for DKNG stocks with a simple moving average of 82.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DKNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DKNG stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for DKNG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for DKNG in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $48 based on the research report published on October 12th of the current year 2020.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DKNG reach a price target of $76. The rating they have provided for DKNG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 12th, 2020.

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to DKNG, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on October 08th of the current year.

DKNG Trading at 16.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DKNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.60%, as shares surge +4.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DKNG fell by -16.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +371.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.27. In addition, DraftKings Inc. saw 372.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DKNG starting from Levin Woodrow, who sale 3,112 shares at the price of $38.80 back on Jun 23. After this action, Levin Woodrow now owns 10 shares of DraftKings Inc., valued at $120,746 using the latest closing price.

Levin Woodrow, the Director of DraftKings Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $38.80 during a trade that took place back on Jun 23, which means that Levin Woodrow is holding 229,810 shares at $1,940,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DKNG

Equity return is now at value 0.70, with 0.70 for asset returns.

