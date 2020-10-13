Search
Home Trending
Trending

Wall Street Pummels QCOM After Recent Earnings Report

by Melissa Arnold

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) went up by 1.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $125.89. The company’s stock price has collected 5.12% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/09/20 that Xilinx Stock Spikes on Report AMD May Buy It

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ :QCOM) Right Now?

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 53.57 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for QCOM is at 1.37. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 19 analysts out of 29 who provided ratings for QUALCOMM Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $129.33, which is $2.33 above the current price. QCOM currently public float of 1.13B and currently shorts hold a 1.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QCOM was 9.11M shares.

QCOM’s Market Performance

QCOM stocks went up by 5.12% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.70% and a quarterly performance of 37.14%, while its annual performance rate touched 65.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.98% for QUALCOMM Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.65% for QCOM stocks with a simple moving average of 39.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QCOM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QCOM stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for QCOM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for QCOM in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $150 based on the research report published on October 01st of the current year 2020.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QCOM reach a price target of $120, previously predicting the price at $110. The rating they have provided for QCOM stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on September 29th, 2020.

Exane BNP Paribas gave a rating of “Outperform” to QCOM, setting the target price at $140 in the report published on September 25th of the current year.

QCOM Trading at 10.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QCOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.64% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares surge +11.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QCOM rose by +5.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $117.26. In addition, QUALCOMM Incorporated saw 43.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QCOM starting from Rosenberg Donald J, who sale 10,720 shares at the price of $118.27 back on Oct 05. After this action, Rosenberg Donald J now owns 0 shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated, valued at $1,267,849 using the latest closing price.

ROGERS ALEXANDER H, the EVP & President, QTL of QUALCOMM Incorporated, sale 8,491 shares at $116.78 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that ROGERS ALEXANDER H is holding 16,689 shares at $991,579 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QCOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +33.29 for the present operating margin
  • +64.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for QUALCOMM Incorporated stands at +18.07. The total capital return value is set at 42.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.32. Equity return is now at value 69.60, with 8.40 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM), the company’s capital structure generated 324.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.45. Total debt to assets is 48.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 273.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.47.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.15B with total debt to EBITDA at 1.68. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.

Previous articleWhy Southwestern Energy Company (SWN)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future
Next articleCan C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) Remain Competitive?

Related Articles

Trending

A Lesson to Learn: Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (SBE)

Nicola Day - 0
Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:SBE) went down by -4.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.45. The company’s...
Hot Stocks

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Melissa Arnold - 0
Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) went up by 6.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $253.00. The company’s stock...
Companies

Is Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) a Keeper?

Denise Gardner - 0
Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) went down by -0.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.74. The company’s stock price...

Latest Posts

Trending

A Lesson to Learn: Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (SBE)

Nicola Day - 0
Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:SBE) went down by -4.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.45. The company’s...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Melissa Arnold - 0
Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) went up by 6.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $253.00. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

Is Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) a Keeper?

Denise Gardner - 0
Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) went down by -0.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.74. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Business

Why DCP Midstream LP (DCP)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Ethane Eddington - 0
DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) went down by -1.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.26. The company’s stock...
View Post
Trending

SunPower Corporation (SPWR) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Daisy Galbraith - 0
SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) went up by 0.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.25. The company’s stock price...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Melissa Arnold - 0
Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) went up by 6.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $253.00. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Nicola Day - 0
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) went up by 0.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.69. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Gartner Inc. (IT) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Gartner Inc. (NYSE:IT) went up by 0.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $165.26. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here’s How Your Trade PE Aggressively Right Now

Ethane Eddington - 0
Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE:PE) went down by -4.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.13. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO)

Denise Gardner - 0
Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO) went down by -1.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.38. The company’s...
Read more

Business

Business

Why DCP Midstream LP (DCP)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Ethane Eddington - 0
DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) went down by -1.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.26. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

A Lesson to Learn: Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

Denise Gardner - 0
Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) went down by -0.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.94. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Here’s Our Rant About American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL)

Melissa Arnold - 0
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) went up by 1.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.25....
Read more
Business

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU)

Nicola Day - 0
Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) went down by -8.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.75. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Wall Street Pummels EQT After Recent Earnings Report

Daisy Galbraith - 0
EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) went down by -0.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.97. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Is Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) a Keeper?

Denise Gardner - 0
Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) went down by -0.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.74. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Why Express Inc. (EXPR) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Melissa Arnold - 0
Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) went down by -5.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.24. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

The Chart for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Nicola Day - 0
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:AMPE) went up by 1.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.39. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for SLM Corporation (SLM)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) went down by -0.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.32. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) went down by -1.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.78. The company’s...
Read more

Quick Links