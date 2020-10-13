Wall Street Pummels QCOM After Recent Earnings Report

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) went up by 1.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $125.89. The company’s stock price has collected 5.12% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/09/20 that Xilinx Stock Spikes on Report AMD May Buy It

Is It Worth Investing in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ :QCOM) Right Now?

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 53.57 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for QCOM is at 1.37. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 19 analysts out of 29 who provided ratings for QUALCOMM Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $129.33, which is $2.33 above the current price. QCOM currently public float of 1.13B and currently shorts hold a 1.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QCOM was 9.11M shares.

QCOM’s Market Performance

QCOM stocks went up by 5.12% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.70% and a quarterly performance of 37.14%, while its annual performance rate touched 65.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.98% for QUALCOMM Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.65% for QCOM stocks with a simple moving average of 39.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QCOM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QCOM stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for QCOM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for QCOM in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $150 based on the research report published on October 01st of the current year 2020.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QCOM reach a price target of $120, previously predicting the price at $110. The rating they have provided for QCOM stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on September 29th, 2020.

Exane BNP Paribas gave a rating of “Outperform” to QCOM, setting the target price at $140 in the report published on September 25th of the current year.

QCOM Trading at 10.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QCOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.64% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares surge +11.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QCOM rose by +5.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $117.26. In addition, QUALCOMM Incorporated saw 43.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QCOM starting from Rosenberg Donald J, who sale 10,720 shares at the price of $118.27 back on Oct 05. After this action, Rosenberg Donald J now owns 0 shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated, valued at $1,267,849 using the latest closing price.

ROGERS ALEXANDER H, the EVP & President, QTL of QUALCOMM Incorporated, sale 8,491 shares at $116.78 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that ROGERS ALEXANDER H is holding 16,689 shares at $991,579 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QCOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.29 for the present operating margin

+64.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for QUALCOMM Incorporated stands at +18.07. The total capital return value is set at 42.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.32. Equity return is now at value 69.60, with 8.40 for asset returns.

Based on QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM), the company’s capital structure generated 324.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.45. Total debt to assets is 48.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 273.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.47.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.15B with total debt to EBITDA at 1.68. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.