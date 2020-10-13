Wall Street Pummels ETH After Recent Earnings Report

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) went up by 12.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.76. The company’s stock price has collected 8.54% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 18 hours ago that Ethan Allen stock soars 12% after retailer projects quarterly profit

Is It Worth Investing in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE :ETH) Right Now?

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 51.08 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ETH is at 1.26. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.00, which is -$1.66 below the current price. ETH currently public float of 21.33M and currently shorts hold a 10.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ETH was 383.92K shares.

ETH’s Market Performance

ETH stocks went up by 8.54% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.17% and a quarterly performance of 39.06%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.50% for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.72% for ETH stocks with a simple moving average of 34.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETH stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for ETH by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for ETH in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $19 based on the research report published on October 13th of the current year 2020.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ETH reach a price target of $16, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for ETH stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on September 17th, 2020.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Market Perform” to ETH, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on August 05th of the current year.

ETH Trading at 25.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.53%, as shares surge +27.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETH rose by +22.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.58. In addition, Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. saw -18.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETH starting from KATHWARI M FAROOQ, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $9.81 back on May 14. After this action, KATHWARI M FAROOQ now owns 1,944,377 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc., valued at $98,059 using the latest closing price.

KATHWARI M FAROOQ, the Chairman, President & CEO of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc., purchase 30,000 shares at $9.80 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that KATHWARI M FAROOQ is holding 1,934,377 shares at $293,853 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.82 for the present operating margin

+54.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. stands at +1.51. The total capital return value is set at 2.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.11. Equity return is now at value 2.50, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH), the company’s capital structure generated 54.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.44. Total debt to assets is 28.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.96.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -1.87M with total debt to EBITDA at 1.83. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 52.81 and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.