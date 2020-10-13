Wall Street Pummels CBL After Recent Earnings Report

CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (NYSE:CBL) went up by 2.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.78. The company’s stock price has collected -1.76% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/08/20 that Scott Vogel Joins CBL Properties Board of Directors

Is It Worth Investing in CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (NYSE :CBL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CBL is at 2.60. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for CBL & Associates Properties Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $0.25. CBL currently public float of 162.02M and currently shorts hold a 10.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CBL was 13.44M shares.

CBL’s Market Performance

CBL stocks went down by -1.76% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.73% and a quarterly performance of -34.33%, while its annual performance rate touched -87.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.19% for CBL & Associates Properties Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.56% for CBL stocks with a simple moving average of -56.78% for the last 200 days.

CBL Trading at -10.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.24%, as shares sank -3.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBL fell by -1.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1711. In addition, CBL & Associates Properties Inc. saw -84.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CBL starting from MITCHELL FARZANA K, who sale 271,543 shares at the price of $0.19 back on Sep 21. After this action, MITCHELL FARZANA K now owns 171,298 shares of CBL & Associates Properties Inc., valued at $51,050 using the latest closing price.

LEBOVITZ ALAN L., the Executive VP – Management of CBL & Associates Properties Inc., sale 18,521 shares at $0.19 during a trade that took place back on Sep 10, which means that LEBOVITZ ALAN L. is holding 183,012 shares at $3,578 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CBL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.20 for the present operating margin

+47.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for CBL & Associates Properties Inc. stands at -12.99. The total capital return value is set at 1.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.57. Equity return is now at value -39.00, with -6.00 for asset returns.

Based on CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (CBL), the company’s capital structure generated 437.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.41. Total debt to assets is 76.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 410.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.27.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 164.98M with total debt to EBITDA at 6.54. When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.95. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.17.