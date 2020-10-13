Search
Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

by Denise Gardner

Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK) went up by 2.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.07. The company’s stock price has collected 12.41% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Slack to Participate in a Fireside Chat with RBC Capital Markets

Is It Worth Investing in Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE :WORK) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Slack Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $31.10, which is -$1.6 below the current price. WORK currently public float of 477.30M and currently shorts hold a 13.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WORK was 15.61M shares.

WORK’s Market Performance

WORK stocks went up by 12.41% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.89% and a quarterly performance of -1.79%, while its annual performance rate touched 22.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.73% for Slack Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.77% for WORK stocks with a simple moving average of 14.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WORK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WORK stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for WORK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WORK in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $32 based on the research report published on September 09th of the current year 2020.

FBN Securities gave a rating of “Outperform” to WORK, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on July 17th of the current year.

WORK Trading at 11.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WORK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.08%, as shares surge +23.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WORK rose by +12.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.53. In addition, Slack Technologies Inc. saw 41.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WORK starting from Henderson Cal, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $30.01 back on Oct 08. After this action, Henderson Cal now owns 112,755 shares of Slack Technologies Inc., valued at $45,015 using the latest closing price.

Butterfield Stewart, the Chief Executive Officer of Slack Technologies Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $30.03 during a trade that took place back on Oct 07, which means that Butterfield Stewart is holding 425,679 shares at $1,501,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WORK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -88.49 for the present operating margin
  • +84.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Slack Technologies Inc. stands at -90.58. The total capital return value is set at -62.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -65.76. Equity return is now at value -42.10, with -18.80 for asset returns.

Based on Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK), the company’s capital structure generated 32.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.24. Total debt to assets is 15.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.

Quick Links