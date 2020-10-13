Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) went up by 2.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.69. The company’s stock price has collected 5.38% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/28/20 that Silgan to Release Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Results on October 21, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :SLGN) Right Now?

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.51 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SLGN is at 0.79. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Silgan Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $41.10, which is $1.5 above the current price. SLGN currently public float of 78.40M and currently shorts hold a 2.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SLGN was 520.83K shares.

SLGN’s Market Performance

SLGN stocks went up by 5.38% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.48% and a quarterly performance of 18.58%, while its annual performance rate touched 31.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.19% for Silgan Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.36% for SLGN stocks with a simple moving average of 19.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLGN stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for SLGN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SLGN in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $34 based on the research report published on March 20th of the current year 2020.

BofA/Merrill, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SLGN reach a price target of $37. The rating they have provided for SLGN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 16th, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to SLGN, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on July 17th of the previous year.

SLGN Trading at 5.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.13%, as shares surge +7.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLGN rose by +5.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.03. In addition, Silgan Holdings Inc. saw 27.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLGN starting from Snyder Thomas James, who sale 24,061 shares at the price of $37.56 back on Aug 26. After this action, Snyder Thomas James now owns 114,820 shares of Silgan Holdings Inc., valued at $903,616 using the latest closing price.

HORRIGAN D GREG, the Director of Silgan Holdings Inc., sale 800,000 shares at $36.40 during a trade that took place back on Aug 26, which means that HORRIGAN D GREG is holding 8,701,403 shares at $29,120,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.91 for the present operating margin

+15.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Silgan Holdings Inc. stands at +4.32. The total capital return value is set at 12.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.05. Equity return is now at value 24.60, with 4.60 for asset returns.

Based on Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN), the company’s capital structure generated 238.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.45. Total debt to assets is 49.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 231.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.53.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 175.44M with total debt to EBITDA at 3.70. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.