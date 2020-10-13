Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP)

Retractable Technologies Inc. (AMEX:RVP) went up by 7.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.65. The company’s stock price has collected 29.43% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/30/20 that Retractable Technologies, Inc. Declares Dividends to Series I and II Class B Convertible Preferred Stock Shareholders

Is It Worth Investing in Retractable Technologies Inc. (AMEX :RVP) Right Now?

Retractable Technologies Inc. (AMEX:RVP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 48.59 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RVP is at 1.82. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Retractable Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

RVP currently public float of 12.55M and currently shorts hold a 20.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RVP was 720.56K shares.

RVP’s Market Performance

RVP stocks went up by 29.43% for the week, with a monthly jump of 55.70% and a quarterly performance of 23.40%, while its annual performance rate touched 792.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.80% for Retractable Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 33.83% for RVP stocks with a simple moving average of 94.57% for the last 200 days.

RVP Trading at 23.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.40%, as shares surge +47.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVP rose by +29.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +540.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.08. In addition, Retractable Technologies Inc. saw 518.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RVP starting from SHAW THOMAS J, who purchase 400 shares at the price of $8.24 back on Oct 09. After this action, SHAW THOMAS J now owns 14,064,389 shares of Retractable Technologies Inc., valued at $3,296 using the latest closing price.

SHAW THOMAS J, the President and CEO of Retractable Technologies Inc., purchase 300 shares at $6.14 during a trade that took place back on Sep 23, which means that SHAW THOMAS J is holding 14,063,989 shares at $1,842 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RVP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.11 for the present operating margin

+33.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Retractable Technologies Inc. stands at +7.53. The total capital return value is set at 9.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.64. Equity return is now at value 22.00, with 15.40 for asset returns.

Based on Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP), the company’s capital structure generated 9.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.70. Total debt to assets is 5.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.61.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.17M with total debt to EBITDA at 0.69. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.19 and the total asset turnover is 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.44.