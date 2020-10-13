Search
Home Hot Stocks
Hot Stocks

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

by Ethane Eddington

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) went up by 15.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.74. The company’s stock price has collected 24.08% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/07/20 that Outlook Therapeutics to Present at the Virtual BIO Investor Forum Digital

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :OTLK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OTLK is at -0.02. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.25. OTLK currently public float of 54.45M and currently shorts hold a 4.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OTLK was 2.58M shares.

OTLK’s Market Performance

OTLK stocks went up by 24.08% for the week, with a monthly jump of 43.42% and a quarterly performance of -35.19%, while its annual performance rate touched -34.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.70% for Outlook Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 26.98% for OTLK stocks with a simple moving average of -6.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OTLK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OTLK stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for OTLK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OTLK in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $9 based on the research report published on September 11th of the previous year 2019.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OTLK reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for OTLK stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 16th, 2019.

OTLK Trading at -5.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OTLK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.12%, as shares surge +41.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OTLK rose by +24.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7018. In addition, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. saw 48.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OTLK starting from Haddadin Yezan Munther, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $0.72 back on Sep 22. After this action, Haddadin Yezan Munther now owns 10,000 shares of Outlook Therapeutics Inc., valued at $7,245 using the latest closing price.

Sukhtian Faisal Ghiath, the Director of Outlook Therapeutics Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $0.67 during a trade that took place back on Sep 17, which means that Sukhtian Faisal Ghiath is holding 10,000 shares at $6,731 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OTLK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -301.29 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Outlook Therapeutics Inc. stands at -424.56. Equity return is now at value 347.60, with -277.40 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.

Previous articleIs There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for DPW Holdings Inc.?
Next articleA Lesson to Learn: Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF)

Related Articles

Trending

A Lesson to Learn: Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (SBE)

Nicola Day - 0
Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:SBE) went down by -4.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.45. The company’s...
Hot Stocks

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Melissa Arnold - 0
Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) went up by 6.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $253.00. The company’s stock...
Companies

Is Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) a Keeper?

Denise Gardner - 0
Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) went down by -0.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.74. The company’s stock price...

Latest Posts

Trending

A Lesson to Learn: Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (SBE)

Nicola Day - 0
Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:SBE) went down by -4.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.45. The company’s...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Melissa Arnold - 0
Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) went up by 6.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $253.00. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

Is Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) a Keeper?

Denise Gardner - 0
Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) went down by -0.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.74. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Business

Why DCP Midstream LP (DCP)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Ethane Eddington - 0
DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) went down by -1.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.26. The company’s stock...
View Post
Trending

SunPower Corporation (SPWR) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Daisy Galbraith - 0
SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) went up by 0.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.25. The company’s stock price...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Melissa Arnold - 0
Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) went up by 6.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $253.00. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Nicola Day - 0
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) went up by 0.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.69. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Gartner Inc. (IT) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Gartner Inc. (NYSE:IT) went up by 0.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $165.26. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here’s How Your Trade PE Aggressively Right Now

Ethane Eddington - 0
Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE:PE) went down by -4.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.13. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO)

Denise Gardner - 0
Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO) went down by -1.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.38. The company’s...
Read more

Business

Business

Why DCP Midstream LP (DCP)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Ethane Eddington - 0
DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) went down by -1.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.26. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

A Lesson to Learn: Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

Denise Gardner - 0
Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) went down by -0.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.94. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Here’s Our Rant About American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL)

Melissa Arnold - 0
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) went up by 1.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.25....
Read more
Business

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU)

Nicola Day - 0
Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) went down by -8.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.75. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Wall Street Pummels EQT After Recent Earnings Report

Daisy Galbraith - 0
EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) went down by -0.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.97. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Is Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) a Keeper?

Denise Gardner - 0
Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) went down by -0.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.74. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Why Express Inc. (EXPR) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Melissa Arnold - 0
Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) went down by -5.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.24. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

The Chart for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Nicola Day - 0
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:AMPE) went up by 1.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.39. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for SLM Corporation (SLM)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) went down by -0.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.32. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) went down by -1.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.78. The company’s...
Read more

Quick Links