Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) went up by 12.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.10. The company’s stock price has collected 17.70% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/07/20 that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. Secures $17M Construction Project With California Department of Transportation

Is It Worth Investing in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ :IEA) Right Now?

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 54.37 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IEA is at 1.04. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.50, which is -$1.24 below the current price. IEA currently public float of 19.97M and currently shorts hold a 0.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IEA was 459.60K shares.

IEA’s Market Performance

IEA stocks went up by 17.70% for the week, with a monthly jump of 47.95% and a quarterly performance of 72.54%, while its annual performance rate touched 153.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.96% for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 44.89% for IEA stocks with a simple moving average of 134.79% for the last 200 days.

IEA Trading at 59.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 9.01% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.48%, as shares surge +68.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +120.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IEA rose by +32.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +131.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.50. In addition, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. saw 112.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IEA starting from Stoecker Michael, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $5.35 back on Aug 28. After this action, Stoecker Michael now owns 174,105 shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc., valued at $26,750 using the latest closing price.

Stoecker Michael, the Chief Operating Officer of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $3.85 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Stoecker Michael is holding 169,105 shares at $19,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IEA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.52 for the present operating margin

+10.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. stands at +0.43. The total capital return value is set at 11.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.23. Equity return is now at value -6.20, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 38.28M with total debt to EBITDA at 4.65. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.45 and the total asset turnover is 1.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.