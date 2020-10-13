Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Replay Acquisition Corp.?

Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) went down by -0.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.60. The company’s stock price has collected -0.24% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 2 hours ago that Blackstone-Backed Lender Is Set for IPO

Is It Worth Investing in Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE :RPLA) Right Now?

Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 106.51 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Replay Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

RPLA currently public float of 21.72M and currently shorts hold a 0.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RPLA was 47.50K shares.

RPLA’s Market Performance

RPLA stocks went down by -0.24% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.44% and a quarterly performance of -0.34%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.53% for Replay Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.64% for RPLA stocks with a simple moving average of 0.84% for the last 200 days.

RPLA Trading at -0.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RPLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.46%, as shares sank -0.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RPLA fell by -0.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.22. In addition, Replay Acquisition Corp. saw 1.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RPLA

The total capital return value is set at -0.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.97.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.31.