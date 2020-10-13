Is Enova International Inc. (ENVA) a Keeper?

Enova International Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) went down by -2.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.33. The company’s stock price has collected 5.52% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/10/20 that Enova Announces New Board Member Linda Johnson Rice

Is It Worth Investing in Enova International Inc. (NYSE :ENVA) Right Now?

Enova International Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.99 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ENVA is at 1.70. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Enova International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $28.00, which is $9.26 above the current price. ENVA currently public float of 29.04M and currently shorts hold a 6.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ENVA was 347.82K shares.

ENVA’s Market Performance

ENVA stocks went up by 5.52% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.23% and a quarterly performance of 37.79%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.49% for Enova International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.57% for ENVA stocks with a simple moving average of 11.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENVA

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ENVA reach a price target of $40, previously predicting the price at $43. The rating they have provided for ENVA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 01st, 2019.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to ENVA, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on July 13th of the previous year.

ENVA Trading at 9.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.59%, as shares surge +11.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENVA rose by +5.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.90. In addition, Enova International Inc. saw -22.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENVA starting from GOODYEAR WILLIAM M, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $9.36 back on Mar 19. After this action, GOODYEAR WILLIAM M now owns 49,788 shares of Enova International Inc., valued at $46,800 using the latest closing price.

Gray James A, the Director of Enova International Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $9.43 during a trade that took place back on Mar 18, which means that Gray James A is holding 20,000 shares at $94,268 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.69 for the present operating margin

+47.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enova International Inc. stands at +10.90. The total capital return value is set at 13.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.84. Equity return is now at value 7.00, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on Enova International Inc. (ENVA), the company’s capital structure generated 272.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.17. Total debt to assets is 65.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 270.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.65.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 186.88M with total debt to EBITDA at 3.76. When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.81.