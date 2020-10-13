Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR)

Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) went up by 7.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $56.20. The company’s stock price has collected 15.02% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Shift4 Payments Launches QR Code Ordering Solution

Is It Worth Investing in Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE :FOUR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Shift4 Payments Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $55.25, which is -$7.33 below the current price. FOUR currently public float of 27.83M and currently shorts hold a 3.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FOUR was 714.84K shares.

FOUR’s Market Performance

FOUR stocks went up by 15.02% for the week, with a monthly jump of 29.70% and a quarterly performance of 59.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.29% for Shift4 Payments Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.17% for FOUR stocks with a simple moving average of 38.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FOUR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FOUR stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for FOUR by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for FOUR in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $35 based on the research report published on July 10th of the current year 2020.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FOUR reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for FOUR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 01st, 2020.

SunTrust gave a rating of “Buy” to FOUR, setting the target price at $46 in the report published on June 30th of the current year.

FOUR Trading at 25.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FOUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 6.85% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.88%, as shares surge +32.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +56.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FOUR rose by +15.02%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.09. In addition, Shift4 Payments Inc. saw 79.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FOUR starting from Searchlight Capital Partners I, who sale 1,473,070 shares at the price of $46.68 back on Oct 06. After this action, Searchlight Capital Partners I now owns 0 shares of Shift4 Payments Inc., valued at $68,764,823 using the latest closing price.

Searchlight Capital Partners I, the 10% Owner of Shift4 Payments Inc., sale 7,856,373 shares at $46.68 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Searchlight Capital Partners I is holding 0 shares at $366,745,705 based on the most recent closing price.