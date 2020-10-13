Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) went down by -1.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.86. The company’s stock price has collected -0.38% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/28/20 that Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation Announces Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Results

Is It Worth Investing in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ :BGFV) Right Now?

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.78 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BGFV is at 2.60. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.00. BGFV currently public float of 18.80M and currently shorts hold a 22.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BGFV was 1.87M shares.

BGFV’s Market Performance

BGFV stocks went down by -0.38% for the week, with a monthly jump of 30.92% and a quarterly performance of 203.82%, while its annual performance rate touched 233.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.86% for Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.71% for BGFV stocks with a simple moving average of 136.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BGFV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BGFV stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for BGFV by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BGFV in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $10 based on the research report published on August 02nd of the previous year 2017.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BGFV reach a price target of $18, previously predicting the price at $16.50. The rating they have provided for BGFV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 02nd, 2016.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to BGFV, setting the target price at $16.50 in the report published on October 06th of the previous year.

BGFV Trading at 22.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BGFV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.63%, as shares surge +42.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BGFV fell by -0.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +164.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.00. In addition, Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation saw 165.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BGFV starting from FRALEY JEFFREY L, who sale 4,062 shares at the price of $6.32 back on Aug 24. After this action, FRALEY JEFFREY L now owns 10,275 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation, valued at $25,672 using the latest closing price.

Starr Shane O, the Senior VP, Operations of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation, sale 4,062 shares at $7.91 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Starr Shane O is holding 11,497 shares at $32,130 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BGFV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.65 for the present operating margin

+31.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation stands at +0.85. The total capital return value is set at 4.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.40. Equity return is now at value 7.30, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV), the company’s capital structure generated 195.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.14. Total debt to assets is 51.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 154.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.21.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 34.05M with total debt to EBITDA at 0.76. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 71.61 and the total asset turnover is 1.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.