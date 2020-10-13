Is 1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) a Keeper?

1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) went down by -0.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.87. The company’s stock price has collected 1.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/30/20 that Houston Methodist and One Medical Announce Partnership Focused on Seamless Coordinated Care

Is It Worth Investing in 1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ :ONEM) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for 1Life Healthcare Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $36.11, which is $6.52 above the current price. ONEM currently public float of 93.45M and currently shorts hold a 9.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ONEM was 2.10M shares.

ONEM’s Market Performance

ONEM stocks went up by 1.27% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.33% and a quarterly performance of -21.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.87% for 1Life Healthcare Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.41% for ONEM stocks with a simple moving average of 5.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONEM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONEM stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for ONEM by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for ONEM in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $36 based on the research report published on July 01st of the current year 2020.

ONEM Trading at 2.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.66%, as shares surge +3.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONEM rose by +1.27%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.39. In addition, 1Life Healthcare Inc. saw 34.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONEM starting from Lockhart Kimber D, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $29.04 back on Oct 07. After this action, Lockhart Kimber D now owns 37,349 shares of 1Life Healthcare Inc., valued at $435,546 using the latest closing price.

Rubin Amir Dan, the Chair, CEO and President of 1Life Healthcare Inc., sale 235,000 shares at $26.57 during a trade that took place back on Sep 28, which means that Rubin Amir Dan is holding 249,377 shares at $6,243,501 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONEM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.59 for the present operating margin

+34.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for 1Life Healthcare Inc. stands at -19.02. The total capital return value is set at -17.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.84. Equity return is now at value -63.40, with -15.40 for asset returns.

Based on 1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM), the company’s capital structure generated 63.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.80.

The receivables turnover for the company is 11.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.45.