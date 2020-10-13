Search
Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS)

by Ethane Eddington

Citrix Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) went up by 4.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $173.56. The company’s stock price has collected 7.09% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/09/20 that Citrix Systems to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Before Market Open on Thursday, October 22

Is It Worth Investing in Citrix Systems Inc. (NASDAQ :CTXS) Right Now?

Citrix Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.55 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CTXS is at 0.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Citrix Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $168.15, which is $22.9 above the current price. CTXS currently public float of 122.79M and currently shorts hold a 2.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CTXS was 1.48M shares.

CTXS’s Market Performance

CTXS stocks went up by 7.09% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.73% and a quarterly performance of -5.48%, while its annual performance rate touched 47.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.41% for Citrix Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.06% for CTXS stocks with a simple moving average of 7.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTXS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTXS stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for CTXS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CTXS in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $180 based on the research report published on July 20th of the current year 2020.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CTXS reach a price target of $160. The rating they have provided for CTXS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 25th, 2020.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to CTXS, setting the target price at $124 in the report published on March 17th of the current year.

CTXS Trading at 4.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTXS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.79%, as shares surge +7.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTXS rose by +7.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $136.16. In addition, Citrix Systems Inc. saw 30.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTXS starting from Shenkman Arlen, who sale 673 shares at the price of $137.42 back on Oct 02. After this action, Shenkman Arlen now owns 66,021 shares of Citrix Systems Inc., valued at $92,484 using the latest closing price.

Schmitz Mark J., the EVP & Chief Operating Officer of Citrix Systems Inc., sale 1,605 shares at $137.42 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Schmitz Mark J. is holding 49,914 shares at $220,559 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTXS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +18.99 for the present operating margin
  • +83.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Citrix Systems Inc. stands at +22.65. The total capital return value is set at 26.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 44.11. Equity return is now at value 249.50, with 17.90 for asset returns.

Based on Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS), the company’s capital structure generated 119.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.40. Total debt to assets is 22.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 113.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.84.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 205.54M with total debt to EBITDA at 0.94. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

