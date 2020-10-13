Here’s Our Rant About Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX)

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) went up by 6.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.44. The company’s stock price has collected 12.57% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that UNITY Biotechnology Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Study of UBX1325 in Diabetic Macular Edema

Is It Worth Investing in Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ :UBX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Unity Biotechnology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.67, which is $1.64 above the current price. UBX currently public float of 44.10M and currently shorts hold a 7.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UBX was 1.62M shares.

UBX’s Market Performance

UBX stocks went up by 12.57% for the week, with a monthly jump of 37.07% and a quarterly performance of -47.66%, while its annual performance rate touched -38.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.66% for Unity Biotechnology Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.94% for UBX stocks with a simple moving average of -38.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UBX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UBX stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for UBX by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for UBX in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $5 based on the research report published on August 18th of the current year 2020.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UBX reach a price target of $4, previously predicting the price at $33. The rating they have provided for UBX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 18th, 2020.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to UBX, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on August 18th of the current year.

UBX Trading at -20.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.26%, as shares surge +29.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UBX rose by +12.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.61. In addition, Unity Biotechnology Inc. saw -44.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UBX starting from David Nathaniel E, who purchase 3,200 shares at the price of $8.90 back on Jun 05. After this action, David Nathaniel E now owns 2,327,186 shares of Unity Biotechnology Inc., valued at $28,478 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UBX

The total capital return value is set at -64.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -58.14. Equity return is now at value -76.30, with -56.20 for asset returns.

Based on Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.04.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.52.