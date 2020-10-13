Here’s How Your Trade WEX Aggressively Right Now

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) went up by 3.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $236.51. The company’s stock price has collected 6.08% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 13 hours ago that Thinking about trading options or stock in Ford Motor, Alibaba, Cloudflare, WEX Inc, or American Airlines?

Is It Worth Investing in WEX Inc. (NYSE :WEX) Right Now?

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 54.64 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WEX is at 1.94. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for WEX Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $176.61, which is $20.02 above the current price. WEX currently public float of 43.71M and currently shorts hold a 4.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WEX was 379.98K shares.

WEX’s Market Performance

WEX stocks went up by 6.08% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.10% and a quarterly performance of 2.36%, while its annual performance rate touched -24.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.23% for WEX Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.96% for WEX stocks with a simple moving average of -2.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WEX

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WEX reach a price target of $225. The rating they have provided for WEX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 27th, 2020.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to WEX, setting the target price at $155 in the report published on August 03rd of the current year.

WEX Trading at 1.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.20%, as shares surge +6.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WEX rose by +6.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $143.79. In addition, WEX Inc. saw -25.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WEX starting from Simon Roberto, who sale 13,568 shares at the price of $165.54 back on Aug 05. After this action, Simon Roberto now owns 10,878 shares of WEX Inc., valued at $2,246,047 using the latest closing price.

Dearborn Joel Alan JR, the President, Corporate Payments of WEX Inc., sale 1,950 shares at $154.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Dearborn Joel Alan JR is holding 3,439 shares at $300,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.52 for the present operating margin

+57.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for WEX Inc. stands at +5.74. The total capital return value is set at 8.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.30. Equity return is now at value 6.60, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on WEX Inc. (WEX), the company’s capital structure generated 156.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.02. Total debt to assets is 36.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 142.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.72.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 93.30M with total debt to EBITDA at 4.57. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.