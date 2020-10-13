Search
Home Hot Stocks
Hot Stocks

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade Trxade Group Inc. (MEDS)

by Melissa Arnold

Trxade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) went up by 5.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.60. The company’s stock price has collected -5.61% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that Trxade Group Subsidiary Bonum Health Announces Prescription Savings Partnership with SingleCare

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Trxade Group Inc. (NASDAQ :MEDS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MEDS is at 1.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Trxade Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.25. MEDS currently public float of 3.09M and currently shorts hold a 0.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MEDS was 54.33K shares.

MEDS’s Market Performance

MEDS stocks went down by -5.61% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.89% and a quarterly performance of 10.99%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.94% for Trxade Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.02% for MEDS stocks with a simple moving average of 1.14% for the last 200 days.

MEDS Trading at 8.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MEDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.15%, as shares surge +6.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MEDS rose by +2.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.78. In addition, Trxade Group Inc. saw -8.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MEDS starting from Patel Prashant, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $5.44 back on Jul 14. After this action, Patel Prashant now owns 1,267,500 shares of Trxade Group Inc., valued at $38,080 using the latest closing price.

Patel Prashant, the President of Trxade Group Inc., sale 500 shares at $5.71 during a trade that took place back on Jul 13, which means that Patel Prashant is holding 1,274,500 shares at $2,855 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MEDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +6.64 for the present operating margin
  • +65.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Trxade Group Inc. stands at -3.82. The total capital return value is set at 14.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.86. Equity return is now at value -11.90, with -9.60 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Trxade Group Inc. (MEDS), the company’s capital structure generated 24.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.42. Total debt to assets is 17.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.72.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -509,870 with total debt to EBITDA at 0.38. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.13 and the total asset turnover is 1.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.30.

Previous articleDaily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW)?
Next articleRiding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT)

Related Articles

Trending

A Lesson to Learn: Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (SBE)

Nicola Day - 0
Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:SBE) went down by -4.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.45. The company’s...
Hot Stocks

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Melissa Arnold - 0
Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) went up by 6.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $253.00. The company’s stock...
Companies

Is Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) a Keeper?

Denise Gardner - 0
Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) went down by -0.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.74. The company’s stock price...

Latest Posts

Trending

A Lesson to Learn: Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (SBE)

Nicola Day - 0
Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:SBE) went down by -4.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.45. The company’s...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Melissa Arnold - 0
Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) went up by 6.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $253.00. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

Is Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) a Keeper?

Denise Gardner - 0
Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) went down by -0.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.74. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Business

Why DCP Midstream LP (DCP)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Ethane Eddington - 0
DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) went down by -1.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.26. The company’s stock...
View Post
Trending

SunPower Corporation (SPWR) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Daisy Galbraith - 0
SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) went up by 0.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.25. The company’s stock price...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Melissa Arnold - 0
Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) went up by 6.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $253.00. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Nicola Day - 0
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) went up by 0.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.69. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Gartner Inc. (IT) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Gartner Inc. (NYSE:IT) went up by 0.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $165.26. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here’s How Your Trade PE Aggressively Right Now

Ethane Eddington - 0
Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE:PE) went down by -4.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.13. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO)

Denise Gardner - 0
Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO) went down by -1.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.38. The company’s...
Read more

Business

Business

Why DCP Midstream LP (DCP)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Ethane Eddington - 0
DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) went down by -1.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.26. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

A Lesson to Learn: Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

Denise Gardner - 0
Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) went down by -0.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.94. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Here’s Our Rant About American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL)

Melissa Arnold - 0
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) went up by 1.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.25....
Read more
Business

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU)

Nicola Day - 0
Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) went down by -8.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.75. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Wall Street Pummels EQT After Recent Earnings Report

Daisy Galbraith - 0
EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) went down by -0.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.97. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Is Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) a Keeper?

Denise Gardner - 0
Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) went down by -0.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.74. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Why Express Inc. (EXPR) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Melissa Arnold - 0
Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) went down by -5.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.24. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

The Chart for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Nicola Day - 0
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:AMPE) went up by 1.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.39. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for SLM Corporation (SLM)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) went down by -0.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.32. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) went down by -1.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.78. The company’s...
Read more

Quick Links