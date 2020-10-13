Fathom Holdings Inc. (FTHM) Just Got Our Attention

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) went up by 18.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.22. The company’s stock price has collected 8.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/09/20 that Fathom Holdings Hires Vice President of Recruiting, as Company Focuses on Expansion of National Agent Network

Is It Worth Investing in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :FTHM) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Fathom Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.00, which is -$2.97 below the current price. FTHM currently public float of 4.96M and currently shorts hold a 0.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FTHM was 190.64K shares.

FTHM’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.35% for Fathom Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 41.40% for FTHM stocks with a simple moving average of 54.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTHM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTHM stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for FTHM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FTHM in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $21 based on the research report published on August 25th of the current year 2020.

FTHM Trading at 53.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTHM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 12.96% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.17%, as shares surge +38.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +127.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTHM rose by +25.97%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.27. In addition, Fathom Holdings Inc. saw 100.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FTHM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.64 for the present operating margin

+5.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fathom Holdings Inc. stands at -3.73. The total capital return value is set at -1,730.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2,423.51. Equity return is now at value 179.00, with -40.90 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 69.63 and the total asset turnover is 34.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.55.