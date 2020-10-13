Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy GCI Liberty Inc. (GLIBA)?

GCI Liberty Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBA) went up by 2.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $84.93. The company’s stock price has collected 2.98% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/08/20 that GCI Liberty Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

Is It Worth Investing in GCI Liberty Inc. (NASDAQ :GLIBA) Right Now?

GCI Liberty Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.83 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for GCI Liberty Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $102.50, which is $16.19 above the current price. GLIBA currently public float of 96.33M and currently shorts hold a 4.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GLIBA was 536.30K shares.

GLIBA’s Market Performance

GLIBA stocks went up by 2.98% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.10% and a quarterly performance of 16.87%, while its annual performance rate touched 33.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.04% for GCI Liberty Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.12% for GLIBA stocks with a simple moving average of 21.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLIBA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLIBA stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for GLIBA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GLIBA in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $82 based on the research report published on February 26th of the current year 2020.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GLIBA reach a price target of $92, previously predicting the price at $89. The rating they have provided for GLIBA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 16th, 2020.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to GLIBA, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on November 12th of the previous year.

GLIBA Trading at 6.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLIBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.62% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares surge +7.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLIBA rose by +2.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.42. In addition, GCI Liberty Inc. saw 21.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GLIBA starting from DUNCAN RONALD A, who sale 15,311 shares at the price of $81.24 back on Aug 25. After this action, DUNCAN RONALD A now owns 46,828 shares of GCI Liberty Inc., valued at $1,243,842 using the latest closing price.

DUNCAN RONALD A, the Director of GCI Liberty Inc., sale 5,785 shares at $81.25 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that DUNCAN RONALD A is holding 722,519 shares at $470,022 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GLIBA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.28 for the present operating margin

+38.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for GCI Liberty Inc. stands at +216.68. The total capital return value is set at -0.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.64. Equity return is now at value 13.30, with 6.90 for asset returns.

Based on GCI Liberty Inc. (GLIBA), the company’s capital structure generated 59.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.16. Total debt to assets is 29.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 58.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.68.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 63.82M with total debt to EBITDA at 16.88. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.