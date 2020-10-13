Can C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) Remain Competitive?

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) went up by 1.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.75. The company’s stock price has collected -12.80% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/06/20 that C4 Therapeutics Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Is It Worth Investing in C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :CCCC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for C4 Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CCCC currently public float of 1.01M. Today, the average trading volume of CCCC was 1.17M shares.

CCCC’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.58% for CCCC stocks with a simple moving average of -7.58% for the last 200 days.

CCCC Trading at -7.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.41% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCCC fell by -12.80%. In addition, C4 Therapeutics Inc. saw -9.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CCCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-165.81 for the present operating margin

The net margin for C4 Therapeutics Inc. stands at -159.48. The total capital return value is set at -121.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -119.87.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.88.