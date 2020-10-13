Search
Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

by Denise Gardner

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) went up by 3.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $117.59. The company’s stock price has collected 7.54% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 13 hours ago that TriEye Shortens Time to Market for Next-Generation CMOS-Based SWIR Image Sensors with the Cadence Spectre X Simulator

Is It Worth Investing in Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ :CDNS) Right Now?

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 31.82 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CDNS is at 1.12. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Cadence Design Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $114.46, which is -$4.74 below the current price. CDNS currently public float of 274.63M and currently shorts hold a 1.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CDNS was 1.57M shares.

CDNS’s Market Performance

CDNS stocks went up by 7.54% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.84% and a quarterly performance of 16.69%, while its annual performance rate touched 75.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.65% for Cadence Design Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.23% for CDNS stocks with a simple moving average of 33.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDNS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDNS stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CDNS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CDNS in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $91 based on the research report published on May 27th of the current year 2020.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to CDNS, setting the target price at $93 in the report published on February 19th of the current year.

CDNS Trading at 7.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares surge +11.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDNS rose by +7.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $105.45. In addition, Cadence Design Systems Inc. saw 66.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDNS starting from TAN LIP BU, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $105.18 back on Sep 15. After this action, TAN LIP BU now owns 731,709 shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc., valued at $5,258,993 using the latest closing price.

TENG CHIN-CHI, the Sr. Vice President of Cadence Design Systems Inc., sale 4,000 shares at $110.80 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that TENG CHIN-CHI is holding 182,087 shares at $443,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +21.42 for the present operating margin
  • +88.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cadence Design Systems Inc. stands at +42.33. The total capital return value is set at 23.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 47.46. Equity return is now at value 50.80, with 29.50 for asset returns.

Based on Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS), the company’s capital structure generated 21.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.83. Total debt to assets is 13.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.83.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 188.26M with total debt to EBITDA at 0.56. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.

