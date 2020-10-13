Biogen Inc. (BIIB) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) went up by 1.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $374.99. The company’s stock price has collected 2.57% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/07/20 that Nobel Prize for Gene-Editing Innovators Boosts Crispr Therapeutics

Is It Worth Investing in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ :BIIB) Right Now?

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.54 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BIIB is at 0.57. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 33 who provided ratings for Biogen Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 18 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $304.96, which is $13.81 above the current price. BIIB currently public float of 157.33M and currently shorts hold a 2.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BIIB was 1.15M shares.

BIIB’s Market Performance

BIIB stocks went up by 2.57% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.99% and a quarterly performance of 3.63%, while its annual performance rate touched 30.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.39% for Biogen Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.56% for BIIB stocks with a simple moving average of -0.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIIB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIIB stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for BIIB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BIIB in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $357 based on the research report published on July 27th of the current year 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BIIB reach a price target of $273, previously predicting the price at $303. The rating they have provided for BIIB stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on June 22nd, 2020.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to BIIB, setting the target price at $280 in the report published on June 22nd of the current year.

BIIB Trading at 3.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIIB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.92%, as shares surge +4.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIIB rose by +2.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $279.43. In addition, Biogen Inc. saw -1.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BIIB starting from SHERWIN STEPHEN A, who sale 2,434 shares at the price of $295.22 back on Mar 11. After this action, SHERWIN STEPHEN A now owns 14,353 shares of Biogen Inc., valued at $718,574 using the latest closing price.

Posner Brian S, the Director of Biogen Inc., sale 1,055 shares at $292.35 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that Posner Brian S is holding 6,995 shares at $308,429 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BIIB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.85 for the present operating margin

+80.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Biogen Inc. stands at +46.32. The total capital return value is set at 30.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 31.67. Equity return is now at value 46.30, with 22.30 for asset returns.

Based on Biogen Inc. (BIIB), the company’s capital structure generated 48.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.56. Total debt to assets is 23.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.62.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.85B with total debt to EBITDA at 0.95. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.