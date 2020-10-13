Anthem Inc. (ANTM) Just Got Our Attention

Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) went up by 1.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $309.10. The company’s stock price has collected 4.84% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 8 hours ago that Anthem to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Third Quarter Results on October 28, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Anthem Inc. (NYSE :ANTM) Right Now?

Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.97 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ANTM is at 0.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for Anthem Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $336.13, which is $39.56 above the current price. ANTM currently public float of 250.20M and currently shorts hold a 1.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ANTM was 1.16M shares.

ANTM’s Market Performance

ANTM stocks went up by 4.84% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.71% and a quarterly performance of 13.32%, while its annual performance rate touched 25.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.97% for Anthem Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.59% for ANTM stocks with a simple moving average of 10.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANTM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANTM stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for ANTM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ANTM in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $325 based on the research report published on July 01st of the current year 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ANTM reach a price target of $340. The rating they have provided for ANTM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 05th, 2020.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to ANTM, setting the target price at $257 in the report published on April 09th of the current year.

ANTM Trading at 9.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANTM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares surge +12.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANTM rose by +4.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $269.22. In addition, Anthem Inc. saw -1.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANTM starting from Haytaian Peter D, who sale 4,667 shares at the price of $280.00 back on Oct 02. After this action, Haytaian Peter D now owns 39,102 shares of Anthem Inc., valued at $1,306,760 using the latest closing price.

Penczek Ronald W, the SVP, Chief Accounting Officer of Anthem Inc., sale 545 shares at $297.74 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Penczek Ronald W is holding 4,400 shares at $162,268 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANTM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.46 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Anthem Inc. stands at +4.61. The total capital return value is set at 13.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.09. Equity return is now at value 18.30, with 7.30 for asset returns.

Based on Anthem Inc. (ANTM), the company’s capital structure generated 63.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.76. Total debt to assets is 25.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.