Search
Home Trending
Trending

Why Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) Is in Such attractive Condition

by Denise Gardner

Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) went down by -1.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $76.62. The company’s stock price has collected -11.07% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/09/20 that Thinking about trading options or stock in GenMark Diagnostics, General Electric, Gilead Sciences, American Airlines, or Penn National Gaming?

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ :PENN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PENN is at 2.68. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Penn National Gaming Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $73.46, which is $5.94 above the current price. PENN currently public float of 131.19M and currently shorts hold a 10.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PENN was 9.68M shares.

PENN’s Market Performance

PENN stocks went down by -11.07% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.59% and a quarterly performance of 125.83%, while its annual performance rate touched 249.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.04% for Penn National Gaming Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.64% for PENN stocks with a simple moving average of 93.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PENN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PENN stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for PENN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PENN in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $90 based on the research report published on September 30th of the current year 2020.

Macquarie, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PENN reach a price target of $66, previously predicting the price at $56. The rating they have provided for PENN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 24th, 2020.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to PENN, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on September 17th of the current year.

PENN Trading at 11.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PENN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.51%, as shares surge +9.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +75.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PENN fell by -11.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +153.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.58. In addition, Penn National Gaming Inc. saw 153.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PENN starting from SHATTUCK KOHN BARBARA, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $69.57 back on Sep 21. After this action, SHATTUCK KOHN BARBARA now owns 46,581 shares of Penn National Gaming Inc., valued at $695,671 using the latest closing price.

Reibstein Saul, the Director of Penn National Gaming Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $69.55 during a trade that took place back on Sep 21, which means that Reibstein Saul is holding 34,181 shares at $1,391,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PENN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +14.13 for the present operating margin
  • +36.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Penn National Gaming Inc. stands at +0.83. The total capital return value is set at 6.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.38. Equity return is now at value -53.40, with -6.10 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN), the company’s capital structure generated 611.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.94. Total debt to assets is 73.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 598.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 84.17.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -43.80M with total debt to EBITDA at 5.34. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.82. The receivables turnover for the company is 54.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Previous articleA Lesson to Learn: Kohl’s Corporation (KSS)
Next articleRoyal Caribbean Group (RCL) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Related Articles

Trending

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for DPW Holdings Inc.?

Nicola Day - 0
DPW Holdings Inc. (AMEX:DPW) went down by -3.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.55. The company’s stock...
Hot Stocks

Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Melissa Arnold - 0
Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) went down by -3.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.50. The company’s stock...
Business

A Lesson to Learn: Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS)

Denise Gardner - 0
Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) went down by -3.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.54. The company’s stock...

Latest Posts

Trending

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for DPW Holdings Inc.?

Nicola Day - 0
DPW Holdings Inc. (AMEX:DPW) went down by -3.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.55. The company’s stock...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Melissa Arnold - 0
Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) went down by -3.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.50. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

A Lesson to Learn: Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS)

Denise Gardner - 0
Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) went down by -3.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.54. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

Is Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) a Keeper?

Denise Gardner - 0
Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) went down by -3.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.45. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

Why Brinker International Inc. (EAT)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Ethane Eddington - 0
Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT) went down by -3.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.61. The company’s stock...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Melissa Arnold - 0
Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) went down by -3.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.50. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Nicola Day - 0
Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) went down by -3.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.00. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here’s How Your Trade GES Aggressively Right Now

Ethane Eddington - 0
Guess' Inc. (NYSE:GES) went down by -3.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.58. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) went down by -3.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.49. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Quidel Corporation (QDEL)

Denise Gardner - 0
Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) went down by -2.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $306.72. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Business

Business

A Lesson to Learn: Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS)

Denise Gardner - 0
Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) went down by -3.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.54. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Why Brinker International Inc. (EAT)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Ethane Eddington - 0
Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT) went down by -3.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.61. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Here’s Our Rant About On Deck Capital Inc. (ONDK)

Melissa Arnold - 0
On Deck Capital Inc. (NYSE:ONDK) went down by -3.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.71. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB)

Nicola Day - 0
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) went down by -2.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $98.91. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Wall Street Pummels PII After Recent Earnings Report

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) went down by -2.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $110.30. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Is Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) a Keeper?

Denise Gardner - 0
Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) went down by -3.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.45. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

The Chart for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (HJLI) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Nicola Day - 0
Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) went down by -3.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $0.85. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Why VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) Is in Such attractive Condition

Melissa Arnold - 0
VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) went down by -3.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.93. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Nautilus Inc. (NLS)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Nautilus Inc. (NYSE:NLS) went down by -3.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.40. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Rite Aid Corporation (RAD)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) went down by -2.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.88. The company’s stock...
Read more

Quick Links