Why Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

by Denise Gardner

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) went down by -1.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.74. The company’s stock price has collected -0.64% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/21/20 that Brixmor Property Group Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release And Teleconference Dates

Is It Worth Investing in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE :BRX) Right Now?

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.41 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BRX is at 1.35.

BRX currently public float of 295.33M and currently shorts hold a 4.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BRX was 2.63M shares.

BRX’s Market Performance

BRX stocks went down by -0.64% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.73% and a quarterly performance of 4.74%, while its annual performance rate touched -38.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.46% for Brixmor Property Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.72% for BRX stocks with a simple moving average of -10.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRX stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for BRX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BRX in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $13 based on the research report published on July 08th of the current year 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BRX reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for BRX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 01st, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to BRX, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on April 22nd of the current year.

BRX Trading at 1.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.40%, as shares surge +3.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRX fell by -0.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.19. In addition, Brixmor Property Group Inc. saw -42.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRX starting from Taylor James M Jr, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $12.26 back on Mar 17. After this action, Taylor James M Jr now owns 309,760 shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc., valued at $122,600 using the latest closing price.

Crosland Sheryl Maxwell, the Director of Brixmor Property Group Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $12.53 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Crosland Sheryl Maxwell is holding 4,090 shares at $31,325 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRX

Equity return is now at value 7.80, with 2.50 for asset returns.

Quick Links