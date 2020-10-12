We Analyzed the Future Direction of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC), Here is What We Found

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) went up by 1.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.20. The company’s stock price has collected 3.53% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/17/20 that Car Loans Dodge Distress for Now

Is It Worth Investing in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE :SC) Right Now?

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.34 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SC is at 1.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.40, which is -$0.91 below the current price. SC currently public float of 69.74M and currently shorts hold a 9.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SC was 815.80K shares.

SC’s Market Performance

SC stocks went up by 3.53% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.07% and a quarterly performance of 10.72%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.37% for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.82% for SC stocks with a simple moving average of 5.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for SC by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for SC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $14.50 based on the research report published on July 15th of the current year 2020.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SC reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for SC stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on March 17th, 2020.

Stephens gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to SC, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

SC Trading at 11.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.43%, as shares surge +14.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SC rose by +3.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.12. In addition, Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. saw -14.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SC starting from Baer Joshua, who sale 6,683 shares at the price of $18.23 back on Jul 31. After this action, Baer Joshua now owns 11,091 shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc., valued at $121,858 using the latest closing price.

Leaali Reza, the Chief Technology Officer of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc., sale 21,243 shares at $14.53 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Leaali Reza is holding 65,763 shares at $308,576 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.05 for the present operating margin

+76.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. stands at +12.52. The total capital return value is set at 3.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.38. Equity return is now at value 4.50, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC), the company’s capital structure generated 536.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.29. Total debt to assets is 76.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 495.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.89.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 2.17B with total debt to EBITDA at 5.77. When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.16.