We Analyzed the Future Direction of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN), Here is What We Found

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) went up by 6.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.51. The company’s stock price has collected 4.04% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/06/20 that Grid Dynamics Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results; Guides Third Quarter Sequential Revenue Growth between 10% and 16%

Is It Worth Investing in Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :GDYN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.38, which is $2.89 above the current price. GDYN currently public float of 19.67M and currently shorts hold a 4.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GDYN was 180.24K shares.

GDYN’s Market Performance

GDYN stocks went up by 4.04% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.96% and a quarterly performance of 29.22%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.90% for Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.10% for GDYN stocks with a simple moving average of -2.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GDYN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GDYN stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for GDYN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GDYN in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $10 based on the research report published on September 28th of the current year 2020.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GDYN reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for GDYN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 25th, 2020.

GDYN Trading at 13.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDYN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.76%, as shares surge +15.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDYN rose by +4.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.63. In addition, Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. saw -21.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GDYN starting from CARNEY LLOYD, who purchase 7,200 shares at the price of $7.89 back on Aug 19. After this action, CARNEY LLOYD now owns 967,497 shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc., valued at $56,804 using the latest closing price.

Zhang Shuo, the Director of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc., purchase 10,395 shares at $7.61 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12, which means that Zhang Shuo is holding 12,399 shares at $79,137 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GDYN

Equity return is now at value -13.30, with -7.70 for asset returns.