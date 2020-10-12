Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILA)

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) went up by 13.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.73. The company’s stock price has collected 24.02% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/01/20 that Liberty Latin America Ltd. Announces Final Results of Rights Offering

Is It Worth Investing in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ :LILA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Liberty Latin America Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.44, which is $3.85 above the current price. LILA currently public float of 152.97M and currently shorts hold a 0.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LILA was 282.54K shares.

LILA’s Market Performance

LILA stocks went up by 24.02% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.51% and a quarterly performance of 22.35%, while its annual performance rate touched -31.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.10% for Liberty Latin America Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 30.42% for LILA stocks with a simple moving average of -1.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LILA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LILA stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for LILA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LILA in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $11 based on the research report published on October 09th of the current year 2020.

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LILA reach a price target of $17.50. The rating they have provided for LILA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 12th, 2020.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to LILA, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on October 17th of the previous year.

LILA Trading at 23.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LILA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.51%, as shares surge +24.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LILA rose by +24.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.58. In addition, Liberty Latin America Ltd. saw -39.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LILA starting from NOYES CHRISTOPHER J, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $8.10 back on Sep 22. After this action, NOYES CHRISTOPHER J now owns 20,000 shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd., valued at $80,970 using the latest closing price.

Nair Balan, the President and CEO of Liberty Latin America Ltd., purchase 15,000 shares at $8.36 during a trade that took place back on Sep 16, which means that Nair Balan is holding 264,027 shares at $125,385 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LILA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.80 for the present operating margin

+36.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Liberty Latin America Ltd. stands at -2.07. The total capital return value is set at 5.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.77. Equity return is now at value -17.10, with -3.40 for asset returns.

Based on Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILA), the company’s capital structure generated 269.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.91. Total debt to assets is 56.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 263.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.34.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 30.40M with total debt to EBITDA at 5.65. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.