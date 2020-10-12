O-I Glass Inc. (OI) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE:OI) went down by -4.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.64. The company’s stock price has collected 0.97% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/30/20 that Press Release: O-I Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Is It Worth Investing in O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE :OI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OI is at 1.79. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for O-I Glass Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.00, which is $0.74 above the current price. OI currently public float of 155.12M and currently shorts hold a 3.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OI was 1.31M shares.

OI’s Market Performance

OI stocks went up by 0.97% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.06% and a quarterly performance of 30.74%, while its annual performance rate touched 24.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.71% for O-I Glass Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.83% for OI stocks with a simple moving average of 15.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OI stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for OI by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for OI in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $7 based on the research report published on April 17th of the current year 2020.

BofA/Merrill, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OI reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for OI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 13th, 2020.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to OI, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on January 07th of the current year.

OI Trading at 2.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.45%, as shares surge +2.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OI rose by +0.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.93. In addition, O-I Glass Inc. saw -4.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OI starting from Wilkinson Mary Beth, who sale 33,122 shares at the price of $11.25 back on Aug 26. After this action, Wilkinson Mary Beth now owns 56,842 shares of O-I Glass Inc., valued at $372,523 using the latest closing price.

HELLMAN PETER S, the Director of O-I Glass Inc., purchase 475 shares at $5.64 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that HELLMAN PETER S is holding 61,236 shares at $2,678 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.91 for the present operating margin

+17.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for O-I Glass Inc. stands at -5.93. The total capital return value is set at 10.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.61. Equity return is now at value -323.90, with -6.20 for asset returns.

Based on O-I Glass Inc. (OI), the company’s capital structure generated 1,233.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 92.50. Total debt to assets is 59.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,193.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 89.47.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 169.00M with total debt to EBITDA at 5.02. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.80. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.