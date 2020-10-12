Search
Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund (DSE)

by Denise Gardner

Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:DSE) went up by 3.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.23. The company’s stock price has collected 10.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE :DSE) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of DSE was 297.96K shares.

DSE’s Market Performance

DSE stocks went up by 10.16% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.67% and a quarterly performance of -22.78%, while its annual performance rate touched -90.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.86% for Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.61% for DSE stocks with a simple moving average of -67.72% for the last 200 days.

DSE Trading at -4.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DSE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.13%, as shares sank -2.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DSE rose by +8.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3741. In addition, Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund saw -89.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

