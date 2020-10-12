Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Umpqua Holdings Corporation?

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) went down by -0.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.94. The company’s stock price has collected 10.74% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/01/20 that Umpqua Holdings Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call on October 22nd, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ :UMPQ) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for UMPQ is at 1.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Umpqua Holdings Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.19, which is $0.81 above the current price. UMPQ currently public float of 218.37M and currently shorts hold a 3.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UMPQ was 1.66M shares.

UMPQ’s Market Performance

UMPQ stocks went up by 10.74% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.52% and a quarterly performance of 19.58%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.00% for Umpqua Holdings Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.57% for UMPQ stocks with a simple moving average of -0.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UMPQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UMPQ stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for UMPQ by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for UMPQ in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $14 based on the research report published on October 08th of the current year 2020.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UMPQ reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for UMPQ stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 19th, 2020.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to UMPQ, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on January 02nd of the current year.

UMPQ Trading at 11.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UMPQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.72%, as shares surge +12.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UMPQ rose by +10.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.24. In addition, Umpqua Holdings Corporation saw -28.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UMPQ starting from Shotwell David F, who sale 1,036 shares at the price of $16.77 back on Feb 26. After this action, Shotwell David F now owns 74,638 shares of Umpqua Holdings Corporation, valued at $17,374 using the latest closing price.

Shotwell David F, the EVP/Chief Risk Officer of Umpqua Holdings Corporation, sale 1,569 shares at $17.53 during a trade that took place back on Feb 05, which means that Shotwell David F is holding 77,532 shares at $27,505 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UMPQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.12 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Umpqua Holdings Corporation stands at +25.30. The total capital return value is set at 8.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.90. Equity return is now at value -47.80, with -5.70 for asset returns.

Based on Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ), the company’s capital structure generated 39.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.28. Total debt to assets is 5.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.