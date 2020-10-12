Search
Home Trending
Trending

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Palantir Technologies Inc.?

by Denise Gardner

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) went down by -0.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.42. The company’s stock price has collected 8.15% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/03/20 that IPOs Are Back—With All the Same Problems, and More

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE :PLTR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Palantir Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

PLTR currently public float of 969.28M. Today, the average trading volume of PLTR was 104.96M shares.

PLTR’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.82% for PLTR stocks with a simple moving average of 3.82% for the last 200 days.

PLTR Trading at 3.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.87% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLTR rose by +8.15%. In addition, Palantir Technologies Inc. saw 4.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLTR starting from THIEL PETER, who sale 908 shares at the price of $9.14 back on Oct 02. After this action, THIEL PETER now owns 24 shares of Palantir Technologies Inc., valued at $8,299 using the latest closing price.

Taylor Ryan D., the See Remarks of Palantir Technologies Inc., sale 33,177 shares at $9.16 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Taylor Ryan D. is holding 1,898,164 shares at $303,991 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -77.63 for the present operating margin
  • +67.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Palantir Technologies Inc. stands at -79.20. The total capital return value is set at -109.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -111.92.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), the company’s capital structure generated 270.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.99.

The receivables turnover for the company is 21.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Previous articleSirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer
Next articleCan Coty Inc. (COTY) Remain Competitive?

Related Articles

Trending

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for DPW Holdings Inc.?

Nicola Day - 0
DPW Holdings Inc. (AMEX:DPW) went down by -3.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.55. The company’s stock...
Hot Stocks

Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Melissa Arnold - 0
Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) went down by -3.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.50. The company’s stock...
Business

A Lesson to Learn: Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS)

Denise Gardner - 0
Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) went down by -3.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.54. The company’s stock...

Latest Posts

Trending

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for DPW Holdings Inc.?

Nicola Day - 0
DPW Holdings Inc. (AMEX:DPW) went down by -3.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.55. The company’s stock...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Melissa Arnold - 0
Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) went down by -3.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.50. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

A Lesson to Learn: Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS)

Denise Gardner - 0
Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) went down by -3.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.54. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

Is Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) a Keeper?

Denise Gardner - 0
Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) went down by -3.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.45. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

Why Brinker International Inc. (EAT)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Ethane Eddington - 0
Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT) went down by -3.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.61. The company’s stock...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Melissa Arnold - 0
Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) went down by -3.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.50. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Nicola Day - 0
Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) went down by -3.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.00. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here’s How Your Trade GES Aggressively Right Now

Ethane Eddington - 0
Guess' Inc. (NYSE:GES) went down by -3.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.58. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) went down by -3.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.49. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Quidel Corporation (QDEL)

Denise Gardner - 0
Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) went down by -2.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $306.72. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Business

Business

A Lesson to Learn: Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS)

Denise Gardner - 0
Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) went down by -3.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.54. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Why Brinker International Inc. (EAT)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Ethane Eddington - 0
Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT) went down by -3.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.61. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Here’s Our Rant About On Deck Capital Inc. (ONDK)

Melissa Arnold - 0
On Deck Capital Inc. (NYSE:ONDK) went down by -3.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.71. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB)

Nicola Day - 0
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) went down by -2.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $98.91. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Wall Street Pummels PII After Recent Earnings Report

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) went down by -2.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $110.30. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Is Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) a Keeper?

Denise Gardner - 0
Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) went down by -3.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.45. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

The Chart for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (HJLI) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Nicola Day - 0
Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) went down by -3.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $0.85. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Why VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) Is in Such attractive Condition

Melissa Arnold - 0
VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) went down by -3.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.93. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Nautilus Inc. (NLS)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Nautilus Inc. (NYSE:NLS) went down by -3.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.40. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Rite Aid Corporation (RAD)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) went down by -2.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.88. The company’s stock...
Read more

Quick Links