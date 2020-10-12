Search
Home Trending
Trending

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc.?

by Denise Gardner

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) went up by 6.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.94. The company’s stock price has collected -3.62% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/17/20 that Allied Esports’ VIE.gg CS:GO Legend Series Reaches 1.7 Million Unique Viewers

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ :AESE) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.13. AESE currently public float of 12.79M and currently shorts hold a 1.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AESE was 3.38M shares.

AESE’s Market Performance

AESE stocks went down by -3.62% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.62% and a quarterly performance of -37.85%, while its annual performance rate touched -72.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.68% for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.08% for AESE stocks with a simple moving average of -37.01% for the last 200 days.

AESE Trading at -16.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AESE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.76%, as shares sank -8.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AESE fell by -3.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3663. In addition, Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. saw -48.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AESE starting from BERMAN LYLE, who sale 455,800 shares at the price of $2.53 back on Aug 19. After this action, BERMAN LYLE now owns 1,065,350 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., valued at $1,152,354 using the latest closing price.

HANNIGAN JUDSON, the CEO of Allied Esports Int’l of Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $2.62 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19, which means that HANNIGAN JUDSON is holding 119,813 shares at $130,865 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AESE

Equity return is now at value -66.50, with -41.80 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Previous articleCarnival Corporation & Plc (CUK): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer
Next articleCan Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) Remain Competitive?

Related Articles

Trending

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for DPW Holdings Inc.?

Nicola Day - 0
DPW Holdings Inc. (AMEX:DPW) went down by -3.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.55. The company’s stock...
Hot Stocks

Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Melissa Arnold - 0
Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) went down by -3.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.50. The company’s stock...
Business

A Lesson to Learn: Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS)

Denise Gardner - 0
Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) went down by -3.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.54. The company’s stock...

Latest Posts

Trending

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for DPW Holdings Inc.?

Nicola Day - 0
DPW Holdings Inc. (AMEX:DPW) went down by -3.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.55. The company’s stock...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Melissa Arnold - 0
Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) went down by -3.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.50. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

A Lesson to Learn: Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS)

Denise Gardner - 0
Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) went down by -3.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.54. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

Is Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) a Keeper?

Denise Gardner - 0
Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) went down by -3.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.45. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

Why Brinker International Inc. (EAT)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Ethane Eddington - 0
Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT) went down by -3.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.61. The company’s stock...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Melissa Arnold - 0
Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) went down by -3.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.50. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Nicola Day - 0
Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) went down by -3.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.00. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here’s How Your Trade GES Aggressively Right Now

Ethane Eddington - 0
Guess' Inc. (NYSE:GES) went down by -3.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.58. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) went down by -3.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.49. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Quidel Corporation (QDEL)

Denise Gardner - 0
Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) went down by -2.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $306.72. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Business

Business

A Lesson to Learn: Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS)

Denise Gardner - 0
Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) went down by -3.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.54. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Why Brinker International Inc. (EAT)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Ethane Eddington - 0
Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT) went down by -3.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.61. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Here’s Our Rant About On Deck Capital Inc. (ONDK)

Melissa Arnold - 0
On Deck Capital Inc. (NYSE:ONDK) went down by -3.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.71. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB)

Nicola Day - 0
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) went down by -2.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $98.91. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Wall Street Pummels PII After Recent Earnings Report

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) went down by -2.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $110.30. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Is Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) a Keeper?

Denise Gardner - 0
Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) went down by -3.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.45. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

The Chart for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (HJLI) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Nicola Day - 0
Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) went down by -3.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $0.85. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Why VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) Is in Such attractive Condition

Melissa Arnold - 0
VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) went down by -3.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.93. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Nautilus Inc. (NLS)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Nautilus Inc. (NYSE:NLS) went down by -3.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.40. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Rite Aid Corporation (RAD)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) went down by -2.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.88. The company’s stock...
Read more

Quick Links