Is L Brands Inc. (LB) a Keeper?

by Nicola Day

L Brands Inc. (NYSE:LB) went down by -0.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.66. The company’s stock price has collected -2.63% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 10/03/20 that Here are the biggest winners in a solid third quarter for U.S. stocks

Is It Worth Investing in L Brands Inc. (NYSE :LB) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LB is at 1.66. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for L Brands Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 15 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $31.42, which is -$1.09 below the current price. LB currently public float of 224.43M and currently shorts hold a 5.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LB was 5.86M shares.

LB’s Market Performance

LB stocks went down by -2.63% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.17% and a quarterly performance of 96.83%, while its annual performance rate touched 91.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.22% for L Brands Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.48% for LB stocks with a simple moving average of 61.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LB stocks, with MKM Partners repeating the rating for LB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LB in the upcoming period, according to MKM Partners is $40 based on the research report published on August 25th of the current year 2020.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LB reach a price target of $30, previously predicting the price at $23. The rating they have provided for LB stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on August 21st, 2020.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Sell” to LB, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on July 30th of the current year.

LB Trading at 10.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.54%, as shares surge +15.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LB fell by -2.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +77.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.09. In addition, L Brands Inc. saw 78.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LB starting from Bersani James L., who sale 28,373 shares at the price of $30.00 back on Sep 01. After this action, Bersani James L. now owns 213,966 shares of L Brands Inc., valued at $851,227 using the latest closing price.

Wexner Leslie H., the Director of L Brands Inc., sale 3,000,000 shares at $29.70 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that Wexner Leslie H. is holding 0 shares at $89,100,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +9.49 for the present operating margin
  • +36.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for L Brands Inc. stands at -2.83. The total capital return value is set at 19.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.15. Equity return is now at value 48.50, with -7.70 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 329.00M with total debt to EBITDA at 3.06. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 38.38 and the total asset turnover is 1.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Quick Links