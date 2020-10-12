Search
Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB)

by Melissa Arnold

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) went up by 6.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.06. The company’s stock price has collected 12.24% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/11/20 that Why AllianceBernstein Stands Out

Is It Worth Investing in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE :AB) Right Now?

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.30 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AB is at 1.65. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $32.07, which is -$0.32 below the current price. AB currently public float of 90.31M and currently shorts hold a 0.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AB was 337.80K shares.

AB’s Market Performance

AB stocks went up by 12.24% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.74% and a quarterly performance of 11.78%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.85% for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.25% for AB stocks with a simple moving average of 18.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AB

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AB reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for AB stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 13th, 2020.

AB Trading at 14.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.22%, as shares surge +17.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AB rose by +17.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.86. In addition, AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. saw 0.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AB starting from Burke Kate C, who sale 9,244 shares at the price of $27.90 back on Aug 07. After this action, Burke Kate C now owns 0 shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P., valued at $257,908 using the latest closing price.

Gingrich James A, the Chief Operating Officer of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P., sale 2,344 shares at $27.37 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that Gingrich James A is holding 67,090 shares at $64,155 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AB

Equity return is now at value 17.30, with 17.20 for asset returns.

