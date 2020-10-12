Gentex Corporation (GNTX) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) went up by 0.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.27. The company’s stock price has collected 5.61% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/06/20 that G.research 44(th) Annual Auto Symposium – Virtual

Is It Worth Investing in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ :GNTX) Right Now?

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.22 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GNTX is at 1.14. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Gentex Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $28.25, which is $0.53 above the current price. GNTX currently public float of 245.16M and currently shorts hold a 1.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GNTX was 1.60M shares.

GNTX’s Market Performance

GNTX stocks went up by 5.61% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.25% and a quarterly performance of 9.75%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.21% for Gentex Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.00% for GNTX stocks with a simple moving average of 3.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNTX stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for GNTX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for GNTX in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $33 based on the research report published on July 27th of the current year 2020.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GNTX reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for GNTX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 30th, 2020.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to GNTX, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on June 01st of the current year.

GNTX Trading at 2.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.05%, as shares surge +3.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNTX rose by +5.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.21. In addition, Gentex Corporation saw -5.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNTX starting from Downing Steven R, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $25.81 back on Sep 30. After this action, Downing Steven R now owns 133,175 shares of Gentex Corporation, valued at $154,879 using the latest closing price.

Nash Kevin C, the Chief Financial Officer of Gentex Corporation, sale 3,000 shares at $25.81 during a trade that took place back on Sep 30, which means that Nash Kevin C is holding 30,040 shares at $77,440 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.28 for the present operating margin

+37.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gentex Corporation stands at +22.58. The total capital return value is set at 25.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.09. Equity return is now at value 15.70, with 13.70 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 8.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.53.