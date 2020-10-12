Can Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) Remain Competitive?

Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE:HIW) went down by -1.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.76. The company’s stock price has collected 0.48% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/01/20 that Highwoods to Release 2020 Third Quarter Results Tuesday, October 27th

Is It Worth Investing in Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE :HIW) Right Now?

Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE:HIW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.15 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HIW is at 0.93. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Highwoods Properties Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $43.70, which is $8.38 above the current price. HIW currently public float of 102.60M and currently shorts hold a 1.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HIW was 811.91K shares.

HIW’s Market Performance

HIW stocks went up by 0.48% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.88% and a quarterly performance of -3.36%, while its annual performance rate touched -18.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.17% for Highwoods Properties Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.06% for HIW stocks with a simple moving average of -11.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIW stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for HIW by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HIW in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $44 based on the research report published on June 25th of the current year 2020.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HIW reach a price target of $45, previously predicting the price at $51. The rating they have provided for HIW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 28th, 2020.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to HIW, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on April 06th of the current year.

HIW Trading at -3.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.63%, as shares surge +2.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIW rose by +0.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.67. In addition, Highwoods Properties Inc. saw -27.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HIW starting from Anderson Thomas P, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $32.69 back on Sep 24. After this action, Anderson Thomas P now owns 4,852 shares of Highwoods Properties Inc., valued at $98,070 using the latest closing price.

Evans Carlos E, the Director of Highwoods Properties Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $33.70 during a trade that took place back on Sep 22, which means that Evans Carlos E is holding 34,976 shares at $337,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HIW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.26 for the present operating margin

+33.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Highwoods Properties Inc. stands at +18.38. The total capital return value is set at 2.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.02. Equity return is now at value 14.00, with 6.10 for asset returns.

Based on Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW), the company’s capital structure generated 119.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.51. Total debt to assets is 50.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 121.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.50.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 145.33M with total debt to EBITDA at 5.61. When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.15.