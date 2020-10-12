Apex Global Brands Inc. (APEX) Just Got Our Attention

Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) went up by 33.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.30. The company’s stock price has collected -3.87% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/15/20 that Apex Global Brands Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ :APEX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for APEX is at 1.58. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Apex Global Brands Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $52.50. APEX currently public float of 0.45M and currently shorts hold a 5.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APEX was 81.32K shares.

APEX’s Market Performance

APEX stocks went down by -3.87% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.18% and a quarterly performance of -2.60%, while its annual performance rate touched -48.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.29% for Apex Global Brands Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 44.55% for APEX stocks with a simple moving average of 29.62% for the last 200 days.

APEX Trading at 26.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.78%, as shares surge +27.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APEX rose by +31.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.58. In addition, Apex Global Brands Inc. saw -23.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for APEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.55 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Apex Global Brands Inc. stands at -54.66. The total capital return value is set at 8.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.99. Equity return is now at value -261.10, with -13.40 for asset returns.

Based on Apex Global Brands Inc. (APEX), the company’s capital structure generated 1,079.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.52. Total debt to assets is 69.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.20.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 2.13M with total debt to EBITDA at 8.30. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.12.