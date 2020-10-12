American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) Just Got Our Attention

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) went down by -0.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.83. The company’s stock price has collected -0.46% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/09/20 that There Are Fewer Sales at the Mall. That’s Good for Gap, American Eagle, and Others.

Is It Worth Investing in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE :AEO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AEO is at 1.24. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.88, which is $0.44 above the current price. AEO currently public float of 154.46M and currently shorts hold a 22.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AEO was 7.01M shares.

AEO’s Market Performance

AEO stocks went down by -0.46% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.16% and a quarterly performance of 47.07%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.73% for American Eagle Outfitters Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.09% for AEO stocks with a simple moving average of 32.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEO stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for AEO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AEO in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $18 based on the research report published on October 07th of the current year 2020.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AEO reach a price target of $16, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for AEO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 02nd, 2020.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Market Perform” to AEO, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on September 10th of the current year.

AEO Trading at 18.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.76%, as shares surge +11.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEO fell by -0.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.78. In addition, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. saw 4.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEO starting from Keefer James H JR, who sale 3,036 shares at the price of $15.82 back on Oct 07. After this action, Keefer James H JR now owns 8,195 shares of American Eagle Outfitters Inc., valued at $48,014 using the latest closing price.

Kessler Charles F, the Global Brand President-AE of American Eagle Outfitters Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $15.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 16, which means that Kessler Charles F is holding 85,726 shares at $225,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEO

Equity return is now at value -16.50, with -5.30 for asset returns.