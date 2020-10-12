Search
Home Business
Business

A Lesson to Learn: Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT)

by Daisy Galbraith

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) went up by 0.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.08. The company’s stock price has collected -0.85% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/09/20 that Uniti Files Prospectus Supplement Solely to Register Resale of Shares Issued in Windstream Settlement

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ :UNIT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for UNIT is at 0.88. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Uniti Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.38, which is -$0.11 below the current price. UNIT currently public float of 184.13M and currently shorts hold a 8.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UNIT was 1.75M shares.

UNIT’s Market Performance

UNIT stocks went down by -0.85% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.43% and a quarterly performance of 18.26%, while its annual performance rate touched 46.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.17% for Uniti Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.84% for UNIT stocks with a simple moving average of 24.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UNIT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UNIT stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for UNIT by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for UNIT in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $10 based on the research report published on August 12th of the current year 2020.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UNIT reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for UNIT stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on July 15th, 2020.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to UNIT, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on May 12th of the current year.

UNIT Trading at 6.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.63%, as shares surge +12.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNIT fell by -0.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.97. In addition, Uniti Group Inc. saw 27.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UNIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +2.55 for the present operating margin
  • +48.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Uniti Group Inc. stands at +0.92. The total capital return value is set at 0.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.29. Equity return is now at value 39.60, with -14.00 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 257.44M with total debt to EBITDA at 6.13. When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.23.

Previous articleLooking Closely at the Growth Curve for Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO)
Next articleWhy Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) Is in Such attractive Condition

Related Articles

Trending

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for DPW Holdings Inc.?

Nicola Day - 0
DPW Holdings Inc. (AMEX:DPW) went down by -3.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.55. The company’s stock...
Hot Stocks

Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Melissa Arnold - 0
Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) went down by -3.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.50. The company’s stock...
Business

A Lesson to Learn: Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS)

Denise Gardner - 0
Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) went down by -3.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.54. The company’s stock...

Latest Posts

Trending

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for DPW Holdings Inc.?

Nicola Day - 0
DPW Holdings Inc. (AMEX:DPW) went down by -3.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.55. The company’s stock...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Melissa Arnold - 0
Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) went down by -3.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.50. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

A Lesson to Learn: Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS)

Denise Gardner - 0
Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) went down by -3.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.54. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

Is Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) a Keeper?

Denise Gardner - 0
Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) went down by -3.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.45. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

Why Brinker International Inc. (EAT)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Ethane Eddington - 0
Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT) went down by -3.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.61. The company’s stock...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Melissa Arnold - 0
Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) went down by -3.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.50. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Nicola Day - 0
Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) went down by -3.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.00. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here’s How Your Trade GES Aggressively Right Now

Ethane Eddington - 0
Guess' Inc. (NYSE:GES) went down by -3.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.58. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) went down by -3.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.49. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Quidel Corporation (QDEL)

Denise Gardner - 0
Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) went down by -2.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $306.72. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Business

Business

A Lesson to Learn: Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS)

Denise Gardner - 0
Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) went down by -3.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.54. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Why Brinker International Inc. (EAT)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Ethane Eddington - 0
Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT) went down by -3.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.61. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Here’s Our Rant About On Deck Capital Inc. (ONDK)

Melissa Arnold - 0
On Deck Capital Inc. (NYSE:ONDK) went down by -3.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.71. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB)

Nicola Day - 0
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) went down by -2.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $98.91. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Wall Street Pummels PII After Recent Earnings Report

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) went down by -2.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $110.30. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Is Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) a Keeper?

Denise Gardner - 0
Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) went down by -3.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.45. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

The Chart for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (HJLI) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Nicola Day - 0
Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) went down by -3.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $0.85. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Why VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) Is in Such attractive Condition

Melissa Arnold - 0
VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) went down by -3.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.93. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Nautilus Inc. (NLS)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Nautilus Inc. (NYSE:NLS) went down by -3.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.40. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Rite Aid Corporation (RAD)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) went down by -2.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.88. The company’s stock...
Read more

Quick Links