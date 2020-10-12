A Lesson to Learn: Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN)

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) went down by -3.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.50. The company’s stock price has collected 6.07% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/08/20 that Qualigen Therapeutics Enters into Commercialization Agreement for its FastPack(R) Diagnostic Products in China

Is It Worth Investing in Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :QLGN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for QLGN is at -0.70. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $175.00. QLGN currently public float of 17.61M and currently shorts hold a 7.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QLGN was 1.78M shares.

QLGN’s Market Performance

QLGN stocks went up by 6.07% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.46% and a quarterly performance of 20.71%, while its annual performance rate touched -36.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.76% for Qualigen Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.51% for QLGN stocks with a simple moving average of -19.89% for the last 200 days.

QLGN Trading at 1.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QLGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.69%, as shares surge +12.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QLGN rose by +6.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.83. In addition, Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. saw 20.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for QLGN

Equity return is now at value 727.90, with -434.10 for asset returns.