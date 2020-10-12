Search
A Lesson to Learn: Hudson Capital Inc. (HUSN)

by Daisy Galbraith

Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) went up by 63.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.96. The company’s stock price has collected 3.28% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/29/20 that HUDSON CAPITAL INC. ANNOUNCES $1.6 MILLION REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING

Is It Worth Investing in Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ :HUSN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Hudson Capital Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

HUSN currently public float of 19.48M and currently shorts hold a 4.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HUSN was 1.09M shares.

HUSN’s Market Performance

HUSN stocks went up by 3.28% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.62% and a quarterly performance of -32.64%, while its annual performance rate touched -70.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.39% for Hudson Capital Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 73.14% for HUSN stocks with a simple moving average of 17.61% for the last 200 days.

HUSN Trading at 55.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.88%, as shares surge +79.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUSN rose by +71.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4256. In addition, Hudson Capital Inc. saw -61.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HUSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -1584.20 for the present operating margin
  • +98.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hudson Capital Inc. stands at -1742.08. The total capital return value is set at -167.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -183.96. Equity return is now at value -161.10, with -151.10 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

