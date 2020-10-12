A Lesson to Learn: GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (GSAH)

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) went down by -0.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.07. The company’s stock price has collected -2.34% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE :GSAH) Right Now?

GSAH currently public float of 74.36M and currently shorts hold a 0.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GSAH was 181.26K shares.

GSAH’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.84% for GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.82% for GSAH stocks with a simple moving average of -1.07% for the last 200 days.

GSAH Trading at -1.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GSAH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, as shares sank -1.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GSAH fell by -2.34%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.57. In addition, GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II saw 3.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GSAH

The total capital return value is set at -7.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.52.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.86.