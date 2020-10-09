Search
Why Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

by Denise Gardner

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) went up by 0.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $73.00. The company’s stock price has collected 3.03% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/07/20 that Xcel Energy 3(rd) Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

Is It Worth Investing in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ :XEL) Right Now?

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.15 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for XEL is at 0.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Xcel Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $68.38, which is -$4.43 below the current price. XEL currently public float of 523.68M and currently shorts hold a 1.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XEL was 2.25M shares.

XEL’s Market Performance

XEL stocks went up by 3.03% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.72% and a quarterly performance of 13.71%, while its annual performance rate touched 13.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.11% for Xcel Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.87% for XEL stocks with a simple moving average of 10.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XEL

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XEL reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for XEL stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on May 13th, 2020.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to XEL, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on April 24th of the current year.

XEL Trading at 4.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares surge +4.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XEL rose by +3.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.31. In addition, Xcel Energy Inc. saw 14.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XEL starting from FOWKE BENJAMIN G S III, who sale 99,798 shares at the price of $71.31 back on Aug 13. After this action, FOWKE BENJAMIN G S III now owns 361,733 shares of Xcel Energy Inc., valued at $7,116,346 using the latest closing price.

FOWKE BENJAMIN G S III, the Chairman and CEO of Xcel Energy Inc., sale 104,796 shares at $65.84 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that FOWKE BENJAMIN G S III is holding 461,531 shares at $6,899,643 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +18.20 for the present operating margin
  • +23.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xcel Energy Inc. stands at +11.90. The total capital return value is set at 6.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.55. Equity return is now at value 10.60, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Based on Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL), the company’s capital structure generated 155.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.79. Total debt to assets is 38.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 143.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.37.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 933.00M with total debt to EBITDA at 4.72. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.68.

